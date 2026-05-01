Registrations of Tesla cars continued to rebound in France, Denmark and ​the Netherlands in ⁠April, but fast-moving Chinese rivals such as BYD kept ‌chipping away at the U.S. electric vehicle maker's market share.

Tesla's sales have recovered ​strongly in Europe this year after two consecutive annual declines, including a ​drop of nearly ​27% in 2025.

The EV maker's sales rose almost 45% across Europe in the first quarter. Interest in new and ⁠used EVs has surged across the continent since the Iran war began on February 28, driving fuel prices higher.

The company run by Elon Musk also received a boost in Europe last ​month after ‌a Dutch regulator ⁠approved the ⁠use of its driver-assistance software. The regulator, vehicle authority RDW, has notified the ​European Commission of its plan to seek European ‌Union-wide approval for the software, which ⁠Tesla sells via a monthly subscription.

Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, leapt 102% in Denmark in April from a year earlier, according to bilstatistik.dk. Data from PFA showed they also jumped 112% in France, while Dutch automotive industry association BOVAG reported a 23% increase.

The rebound comes despite Tesla's small ageing lineup of just two models. The company has not launched a ‌new mass-market vehicle since the Model Y in 2020.

Tesla ⁠is also facing intensifying competition from a ​growing number of Chinese rivals and traditional carmakers as new electric models continue to enter the market.

In Denmark, Tesla sold fewer cars ​than Chinese ‌EV startup Xpeng in April, while in the ⁠Netherlands it was outsold by ​BYD.

(Reporting by Nick Carey. Editing by Mark Potter)