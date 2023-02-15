LONDON - Britain and other European nations will provide military equipment including spare parts for tanks and artillery ammunition to Ukraine through an international fund, Britain said on Wednesday.

Britain has agreed with the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Lithuania to send an initial package of support to Ukraine with an expected value of more than 200 million pounds ($241 million), the British Ministry of Defence said.

"This equipment package will provide a significant capability boost for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will support their ability to defend their country," defence minister Wallace said following a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels. ($1 = 0.8290 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)