Shares in Swedish landlord SBB rose 20% on Monday, buoyed by investor hopes of debt relief after the potential sale of education subsidiary EduCo.

SBB had said on Sunday that it had entered discussions to sell the company's remaining 51% of EduCo, having recently attracted interest from Brookfield Asset Management.

SBB also said it was in discussions over potential repayment of a 14.5 billion Swedish crown ($1.35 billion) inter-company loan advanced to EduCo.

Stockholm-based SBB has been fighting for survival since its shares plunged on concern over its financial position and the refinancing of billions of crowns in debt.

The company, which owns a large amount of rent-regulated properties and community service properties, has previously said it plans to sell assets worth about 6 billion Swedish crowns in the coming year and will consider selling some or the rest of its business. ($1 = 10.7282 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Marie Mannes Editing by David Goodman)



