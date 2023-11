Swedish real estate group SBB said on Friday it had accepted offers of 403.8 million euros ($440.42 million) to buy back some of its debt at a discount, less than the maximum 600 million euros previously announced. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn and Marie Mannes; editing by Essi Lehto)

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.