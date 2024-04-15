PHOTO
The Swedish government said in its 2024 spring budget on Monday that new spending measures would total 17.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion). ($1 = 10.8512 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
