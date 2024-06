Sweden is winning the fight against inflation and fiscal policy can move into a new, more expansive phase, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday.

"Investing in Swedish competitiveness, investing in Sweden's future is the next step in economic policy," Kristersson said during a news conference.

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said the government would invest in infrastructure, research, energy and tax reform. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Stine Jacobsen)