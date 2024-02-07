Sweden's central bank could cut rates as early as the first half of this year, but there are risks that inflation might prove stubborn, delaying policy easing, the minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting, published on Wednesday, showed.

The Riksbank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.00% on Feb. 1, but said it start loosening policy much earlier than its previous forecast.

