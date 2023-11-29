Sweden's central bank is focused on achieving its main task of getting inflation down to the 2% target and it is too early to discuss when rates are going to be cut, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Wednesday.

"It's about achieving your main task first," Jansson said during a presentation.

"If we get down to 2% and it feels stable and safe there, then the conditions are there for us to change monetary policy, maybe even faster than this path (the rate path) points to." (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)



