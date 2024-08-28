UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that a new treaty between the two countries would aid a wider post-Brexit "reset" between the UK and the EU.

Speaking in Berlin on his first bilateral trip since taking office last month, Starmer described the planned treaty as a "once in a generation chance" and part of a "wider reset" in relations with the EU. Scholz said he welcomed Starmer's intention to seek "a reset in the relationship to the European Union".