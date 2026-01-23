India and the European Union are expected to announce the conclusion of protracted negotiations for a free ​trade pact on Tuesday, two Indian and EU government sources said.

The deal will open the way for reduced tariffs on European cars and wine and an expanded market for Indian ⁠electronics, textiles and chemicals.

An announcement could follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will co-chair an India-EU ⁠summit ‌during their visit to India from January 25 to 28, one of the Indian government sources said.

An EU official said the bloc aimed to "conclude negotiations on the free trade agreement" during the summit, before both sides move through internal procedures toward signing.

The two sides also expected ⁠to sign a security and defence pact - Europe's third in Asia after deals with South Korea and Japan - along with a mobility agreement covering high-skilled workers and students, the official said.

FLURRY OF TRADE DEALS AS COUNTRIES HEDGE US TIES

If finalised and ratified by the European Parliament, a process that could take at least a year, the trade pact would boost Indian exports such as textiles and jewellery, the Indian official said. Negotiations were relaunched in 2022 after a nine-year pause, gaining ⁠traction last year amid rising trade tensions.

In August, President ​Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to as much as 50%, among the highest in the world.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, von der Leyen said the European Union ‍was close to concluding the agreement but acknowledged that additional work remains.

It follows a recent EU deal with South American bloc Mercosur and other trade agreements. India has also sealed pacts with partners including Britain, New ​Zealand and Oman.

The spate of deals underscores global efforts to hedge against the United States, as Trump's push for control over Greenland and tariff threats on European nations test longstanding alliances among Western nations.

Bilateral trade between India and the EU totalled $136.5 billion in the 2024/25 fiscal year ending in March, making the 27-nation bloc one of India's biggest trading partners.

"Negotiators are still trying to bridge differences on several sensitive issues, including India's reluctance to sharply cut tariffs on auto imports," an EU government source said.

Lower car import taxes would help automakers such as Volkswagen and Renault expand in India by making imported models more price-competitive. India, the world's third-largest car market, has lured global players, but high tariffs have made growth difficult.

India's commerce ministry did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

NON-TARIFF BARRIERS

A key concern for New Delhi is a range of non-tariff barriers such as the newly introduced carbon levies on imports of goods including steel, aluminium and cement.

Duty-free access to the EU could help offset losses for Indian textile ⁠and jewellery exporters in the U.S., Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research ‌Initiative, said.

"An India–EU FTA would cut tariffs on textiles, garments and leather, letting Indian exporters compete more evenly with Bangladesh and Vietnam," he said.

The EU imports nearly $125 billion of textiles annually, where India holds a 5–6% share versus China's 30%, highlighting the potential gains from an FTA amid rising U.S. tariffs.

India's autos, electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals and chemicals are ‌likely to emerge as ⁠key beneficiaries of a potential India–EU free trade agreement, according to Jefferies.

Some sensitive agricultural items have been excluded from negotiations, an Indian trade ministry official said earlier.

(Reporting by Manoj ⁠Kumar and Shivangi Acharya; Additional reporting by Julia Payne and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alex Richardson)