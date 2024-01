Spanish industrial prices fell 6.3% in the 12 months through December compared with a revised 7.6% decrease in the 12 months through November, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.

INE revised down the year-on-year November price decline to 7.6% from an initial 7.4%.

Industrial prices fell 0.3% in December from November, INE said. (Reporting by Maria Luiza Amaral; editing by Inti Landauro)