The Russian rouble opened slightly firmer against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Monday, a day after President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday, cementing his already tight grip on power.

By 0415 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 92.83 and gained 0.2% to trade at 100.96 versus the euro. It firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.85.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



