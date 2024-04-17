The Russian rouble was mostly unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, trading at a near six-month low.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.02% lower at 94.44 to the dollar after trading in a range of 94.220 to 94.518, its weakest point since Oct. 23, 2023.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.07% to 100.32 and dropped 0.29% to 13.02 against the yuan , its weakest point since early December 2023.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.3% to $89.78 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose slightly. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.17% to 1,157.48. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.24% to 3,471.09.

($1 = 94.4400 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Ros Russell)



