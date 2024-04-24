The Russian rouble strengthened to a more than two-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

By 0733 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% higher at 92.49 to the dollar, reaching its strongest point since April 8.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.7% to 98.90, a six-week high, and gained 0.6% to 12.73 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.2% to $88.59 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.4% to 1,168.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.2% to 3,431.4 points.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Christina Fincher)



