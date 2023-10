Russia's oil and gas revenues in September rose by around 15% from August to 739.9 billion roubles ($7.44 billion), finance ministry data showed on Wednesday, thanks to a rise in proceeds from the mineral extraction tax.

Revenues from oil and gas sales, crucial for Russia's commodity-oriented economy, were also up 7.5% compared to the same month in 2022.

($1 = 99.4925 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)