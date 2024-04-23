PHOTO
The Russian army will increase the intensity of strikes on logistics centres and the storage depots of Western weapons in Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

