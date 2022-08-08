Russia's central bank said on Monday it had restricted a number of speculative transactions on the stock market in a bid to preserve financial stability.

The deals concerned brokers offering to purchase securities from non-residents in foreign jurisdictions and then transfer the assets to a Russian depositary.

Western sanctions have severely restricted Russians' access to global stock markets, while countermeasures from Moscow have also blocked most foreigners from buying and selling Russian shares. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



Reuters