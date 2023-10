Romania's gas stores are filled beyond capacity and the country may avoid having to import supplies this winter if weather remains temperate, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday.

Romania relies less on Russian gas than neighbours in its regions, and it produces about 90% of its required gas locally through state producer Romgaz, oil and gas group OMV Petrom and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG). (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Jason Hovet)