Production started up again on Wednesday at Tesla's European gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, local radio broadcaster rbb reported, after an arson attack on a nearby electricity pylon led to a days-long power outage at the plant.

"The machines have been restarted in a controlled and safe manner so that the early shift can resume," Michaela Schmitz, head of the works council at the site, told the broadcaster.

(Writing by Rachel More)