Portuguese consumer prices rose 3.4% year-on-year in June in a significant slowdown from a 4.0% increase the previous month, flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, clocked 5.2% year-on-year, down from a reading of 5.4% in May.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2%.

(Reporting by Patrícia Vicente Rua)