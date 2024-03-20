Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 12.9% in February to an average of 7,979 zlotys ($2,004.72) per month, above analysts' expectations of 11.3%, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

In monthly terms, wages rose by 2.7%.

Corporate employment fell by 0.2% year-on-year to 6.511 million people in February. Analysts had expected employment to fall 0.2% year-on-year.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%. ($1 = 3.9801 zlotys) (Reporting by Marta Maciag and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)



