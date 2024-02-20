Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 12.8% in January to an average of 7,768 zlotys ($1,935.90) per month, above analysts' expectations of 11.0%, statistics office data showed on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, wages fell by 3.3%.

Corporate employment fell by 0.2% year-on-year to 6.516 million people in January. Analysts had expected employment to fall 0.2% year-on-year.

In monthly terms, corporate employment rose by 0.3%. ($1 = 4.0126 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Maria Nowak and Marta Maciag in Gdansk)



