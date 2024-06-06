PHOTO
Unemployment in Poland was 5.0% in May versus 5.1% in the previous month, state news agency PAP reported on Thursday citing a preliminary estimate from the ministry of family, work and social policy. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
State news agency PAP reported on Thursday
