Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 12.0% in March to an average of 8,409 zlotys ($2,074.76) per month, in line with analysts' expectations of 12.0%, statistics office data showed on Monday.

In monthly terms, wages rose by 5.4%.

Corporate employment fell by 0.2% year-on-year to 6.501 million people in March. Analysts had expected employment to fall 0.1% year-on-year.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%. ($1 = 4.0530 zlotys) (Reporting by Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)



