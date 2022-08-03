Regulatory burdens introduced by the government resulted in Polish banking sector becoming less resilient to potential shocks than it used to be, mBank deputy head Marek Lusztyn told a press conference on Wednesday.

This year Poland introduced payment holidays for borrowers, which could cost the sector up to 20 billion zlotys ($4.34 billion) in 2022-23. An aid fund, taken from bank profits, was also increased. ($1 = 4.6111 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Louise Heavens)



