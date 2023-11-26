Around 50 officers were injured in clashes between law enforcement and supporters of Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of their game against Stuttgart on Saturday, according to local police.

Four of the injured officers were taken to hospital for treatment, Frankfurt police said in a statement late Saturday.

Stadium staff were also injured in the clashes in the build up to the Bundesliga game, which resulted in "several suspects" being arrested, police said.

The confrontation between police and fans began at 5:45 pm local time (1645 GMT), around 45 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Supporters of Eintracht Frankfurt took issue with a police check at the entrance to the stadium usually reserved for the club's ultras.

Police were targeted with "bottles, pyrotechnics and heavy iron bars" thrown by fans, they said.

Law enforcement responded with the use of "physical force, pepper spray and truncheons", police said, before the arrival of reinforcements helped put an end to the clashes.

Following the confrontation, large numbers of ultras did not take their places in the stands for the beginning of the fixture in protest.

The hosts went on to lose 2-1 to Stuttgart.