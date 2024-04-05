Poland said Friday that it had demanded a "criminal inquiry" by Israel after what it called the "murder" of seven food charity workers, including a Polish citizen, in a Gaza airstrike this week.

"We want [Polish] prosecutors to be added and implicated in the explanations and in the entire criminal and disciplinary procedure for the soldiers responsible for this... murder," deputy foreign minister Andrzej Szejna added after Israel's Warsaw envoy was summoned and issued a formal protest over the strike on the World Central Kitchen workers.