Airport operator Aena said on Monday passenger traffic at its Spanish terminals surpassed the pre-pandemic levels for the first time in January.

At almost 17 million, the number of passengers in Spanish airports in January was 2.1% higher than in the same month of 2019.

The busiest airport was Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas, with more than 4 million passengers, 1.1% more than in January 2019.

In the first month of 2023, 156,500 aircraft movements were handled, representing a 98% recovery compared to January 2019, and 74,547 tons of cargo were moved, or 96% of amount four years ago. (Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)



