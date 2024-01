Spain received more than 84 million foreign tourists in 2023, a 1% increase compared to the pre-pandemic, Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu said on Friday.

He added that the international visitors spent 108 billion euros ($117.47 billion) in Spain last year, 17% more than in 2019, the last year without the pandemic.

