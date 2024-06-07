Wego, a leading travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its partnership with Spain Tourism Office for the summer campaign under the theme, ‘Vibrant Summers of Spain’.

This initiative invites travellers to delve into the rich culture, landscapes, and vibrant nightlife of Spain, including its picturesque islands, sun-kissed beaches, historic landmarks, and culinary choices.

Wego and Spain Tourism Office campaign is designed to offer travellers an immersive experience, and unique accommodations that epitomise Spanish hospitality.

"This campaign not only showcases the diverse offerings of Spain during its most vibrant season but also strengthens the bond between Wego and Spain Tourism Office’, reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego.

"Spain in the summer is a feast for the senses, and we're excited to help travellers create lasting memories."

Vibrant Summers of Spain promises experiences that include a stroll through the historic streets of Barcelona, basking on the world-renowned beaches of Ibiza, or exploration of the cultural tapestry of Madrid.

Daniel Rosado, Director of Spain Tourism GCC, said: “Summer in Spain will delight the middle east travellers with its perfect blend of leisure activities, attractive lifestyle and its massive heritage.”

Travellers have the chance to explore the must-visit destinations such as Seville, Granada, and Valencia. Unique accommodations – from boutique hotels to luxurious resorts and traditional Spanish villas – provide a true taste of Spain's spirit of hospitality.

Curated experiences, including flamenco dancing classes in Seville, tapas tours in Madrid, and private yacht trips around the Balearic Islands, offer a deeper connection to the local culture.

Spain's summer is not just a season; it's a celebration of life, culture, and adventure. From the architectural marvels of Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona to the tranquil beaches of Costa del Sol, there is something for everyone.

