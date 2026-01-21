Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman has launched a strategic tourism promotion campaign in Spain to coincide with the opening of the FITUR 2026 International Tourism Fair in Madrid on January 21, targeting one of Europe’s key outbound travel markets.

The campaign, led by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, includes familiarisation trips for Spanish tour operators and travel companies to Oman, alongside regular training programmes for tourism sector professionals to highlight the Sultanate’s diverse tourism offerings.

Zahra bint Abdullah al Hadiya, Tourism Marketing Specialist at the Markets Development Department at the ministry, said Spain remains an important tourism source market, as well as a gateway to Spanish-speaking countries in South and Central America.

She said the ministry’s tourism representation office in Spain plays a pivotal role in implementing promotional activities and strengthening Oman’s market presence.

Al Hadiya noted that Spain sends tourists to Oman throughout the year, underlining the importance of positioning the Sultanate as a comprehensive destination, particularly for cultural, heritage and historical tourism, which are among the main interests of Spanish travellers.

She added that launching the campaign alongside FITUR 2026 was a strategic decision, given the exhibition’s timing at the start of the year and the participation of major global tourism destinations and travel companies, allowing Oman to track market trends and tailor promotional messages to visitor expectations.

Targeting more than 70,000 potential travellers, the campaign highlights Oman’s strengths in heritage, adventure and luxury tourism.

The initiative is being rolled out across social media platforms, tourism websites and international promotional portals, enhancing visibility in the Spanish market.

It also showcases a wide range of specialised tourism products, including cruise tourism, adventure tourism, golf tourism, wedding tourism, leisure and wellness tourism, in addition to cultural and heritage experiences.

