The winter charter season in Salalah is witnessing a strong tourist outlook from European countries with the arrival of charters from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Italy. While the Italian charter carrying 66 tourists landed in Salalah on Sunday, the charters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived on September 28 and October 4, respectively.

The early arrivals from the Czech Republic were 180, while tourists from Slovakia were 182. Many more charters are likely from Russia, Belarus, and many other parts of Europe.

“We are optimistic about this season’s momentum,” said Mehmet Tunc Mustecaplioglu, Area General Manager of Orascom Hotels Management. “With several hundred charters scheduled over the next seven months, we anticipate a steady stream of travellers not just from Europe but also from the Gulf region. The demand reflects Salalah’s growing reputation as the Arabian Peninsula’s winter escape.” “We’re expecting around 400 charter flights this season, some direct and others connecting via Muscat and Doha. This could translate to over 80,000 visitors — a clear indicator of Salalah’s expanding international appeal,” he said.

The new season promises an influx of European visitors drawn to Salalah’s distinctive blend of warm winter weather, pristine beaches and cultural charm.

Hotels across Dhofar — particularly those within the Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) — are already witnessing a surge in occupancy. Prominent beachfront resorts such as Rotana, Al Fanar, Juweira, and the Club by Fanar are projected to reach nearly 90 to 95 per cent occupancy by mid-October.

Industry analysts attribute this strong start to renewed marketing efforts in Central and Southern Europe, as well as increased air connectivity and upgraded hospitality infrastructure.

Beyond the luxury hotels, travellers are also exploring Salalah’s lush wadis, dramatic coastlines and historic landmarks — from the ancient ruins of Sumhuram to the cascading Ayn Razat springs.

“Visitors are no longer just coming for relaxation; they’re seeking authentic experiences that connect them with Dhofar’s culture and nature,” added a tour operator from Milan who arrived with the season’s first Italian charter. “Every year, more travellers return with friends and family. That says a lot about Salalah’s charm.” With a strong start and encouraging projections, the 2025–26 charter season looks set to reaffirm Salalah’s position as one of the region’s most promising winter tourism destinations.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

