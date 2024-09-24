Germany's leading economic institutes have downgraded their forecast for 2024 and now see Europe's largest economy shrinking by 0.1%, people familiar with the figures from the autumn joint economic forecast told Reuters on Tuesday.

The growth forecast for 2025 was cut to 0.8% from 1.4%, and for 2026, the institutes envisage growth of 1.3%, the sources said.

The institutes' joint economic forecast is due to be published on Thursday, meaning the figures could still change slightly before then.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Rene Wagner, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Mark John and Madeline Chambers)