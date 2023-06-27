The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had no information on the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenary Wagner group, who led a brief mutiny on Saturday in protest at what he saw as the poor handling of military operations in Ukraine.

Under the terms of a deal that ended the mutiny, Prigozhin was to be allowed to move to Belarus, and his fighters were given the chance to join Russia's regular armed forces or to move to Belarus with him.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing that the deal ending the mutiny was being implemented, and that President Vladimir Putin always kept his word. He said he did not know how many Wagner fighters would sign contracts with the Defence Ministry following the deal. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey)



