PHOTO
Italy to unveil new $5.4bln package to soften energy costs, officials say
The office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called a press conference at the end of the cabinet meeting scheduled for 1500 GMT to discuss the measures
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.