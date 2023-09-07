Italian retail sales rose 0.4% in July from the month before, data showed on Thursday, following a 0.2% fall in June. Sales rose 2.7% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in July, national statistics institute ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 6.4% in July from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP). ISTAT gave the following data: JULY JUNE MAY Mth/Mth change* +0.4 -0.2 +0.6 Yr/yr change** +2.7 +3.9r +3.0 Food sales (m/m) +0.8 +0.3 +0.2 Non-food sales (m/m) +0.1 -0.5r +0.9r *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Chiara Scarciglia, editing by Valentina Consiglio)