Italian retail sales fell 0.3% in September from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 0.4% fall in August. Sales rose 1.3% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in September, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 5.6% in September from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP). ISTAT gave the following data: Sept Aug July Mth/Mth change* -0.3 -0.4 +0.4 Yr/yr change** +1.3 +2.4 +2.8 Food sales (m/m) -0.2 -0.2 +0.8 Non-food sales (m/m) -0.5 -0.4r -0.1r *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Antonella Cinelli)