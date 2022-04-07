MILAN- An Italian judge on Thursday ordered 59 people, including former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, to stand trial over the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa four years ago, judicial sources told Reuters.

The road bridge, operated by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade, collapsed in the port city on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy's crumbling infrastructure.

The trial will start in Genoa on July 7, the sources added. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)