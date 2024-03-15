Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) remained stable month-on-month in February and were up 0.8% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Friday, revising down preliminary data.

The preliminary estimate had pointed to +0.1% month-on-month and +0.9% year-on-year. February’s +0.8% annual rate was down from +0.9% in January. The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.1% on the month and increased 0.8% annually, unchanged from January. Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at +2.6% year-on-year on the HICP index in February, down from +3.0% in the month before.

ISTAT gave the following details: The EU-harmonised index (HICP): FEB JAN DEC Monthly change 0.0r -1.1 +0.2 Yr/yr inflation +0.8r +0.9 +0.5 Index (base 2015=100) 120.4r 120.4 121.7 The NIC index: Monthly change +0.1 +0.3 +0.2 Yr-on-yr inflation +0.8 +0.8 +0.6 Index (base 2015=100) 120.2 120.1 119.7 (Reporting by Chiara Scarciglia, editing Valentina Consiglio)



