ROME — Saudi Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the National Competitiveness Center Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi has successfully concluded a two-day official visit to Rome, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The visit aimed to boost the economic partnership between the two friendly countries and to participate in the Saudi-Italian Business Forum, which brought together 200 public and private sector leaders from both sides.

During the visit, the minister held a series of ministerial meetings attended by Saudi Ambassador to Italy Prince Faisal bin Sattam. The discussions highlighted the promising opportunities emerging under Saudi Vision 2030 and encouraged Italian companies to expand their operations in high-growth sectors such as tourism and hospitality, architecture and furniture, fashion and luxury goods, retail and e-commerce, and luxury mobility and yachting.

Al-Qasabi met on Friday with several Italian ministers, including Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, and Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso. Discussions focused on strengthening trade cooperation, leveraging mutual investment opportunities, and promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge between the private sectors of both nations.

The Saudi delegation also visited the headquarters of FENDI, where Al-Qasabi met with senior executives and learned about the company's global operations across 35 countries. The visit included a tour of the "Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana," which serves as the brand's main headquarters in Rome.

On the first day of the visit, the minister held meetings with Italy's Minister for Institutional Reforms and Regulatory Simplification Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini, and Chairman of the Saudi–Italian Parliamentary Friendship Committee Marco Osnato.

Discussions addressed enhancing the business environment, streamlining regulatory procedures, and benefiting from Italy's small and medium-sized enterprises "SMEs" model.

The meetings also explored opportunities to launch joint Saudi–Italian business accelerators and to attract Italian e-commerce companies to expand their presence in the Saudi market.

The Saudi delegation included senior officials from the ministries of commerce, investment, and industry and mineral resources, as well as from the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Red Sea Authority, the National Competitiveness Center, the Saudi Business Center, the E-commerce Council, and several representatives from other national companies.

