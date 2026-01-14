Muscat – Oman and Italy are seeking to deepen economic cooperation as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in the sultanate on Wednesday, marking a step towards expanding bilateral ties beyond trade into long-term investment and sector-based partnerships.

Relations between Muscat and Rome have gained momentum in recent years, supported by closer political coordination and growing economic engagement. This progress was reflected in a meeting last December between His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Prime Minister Meloni in Manama on the sidelines of the 46th GCC Summit, during which both sides discussed avenues to broaden cooperation across several sectors.

Official data shows that trade exchange between the two countries reached RO184.3mn in 2025, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information. Omani exports to Italy totalled RO33.6mn, while imports stood at RO150.7mn. Omani exports were led by metals and metal products, plastics and rubber, machinery, electrical equipment and vehicles, while imports from Italy included chemical products, food industry goods, and machinery and electrical equipment.

Tourism has also emerged as a growing link between the two countries, with around 80,600 Italian visitors to Oman in 2025, supported by direct flights between Muscat and Rome.

Salma Ali al Hashmi, Vice-President of Marketing at Al Mouj Muscat, and Executive Chair of the Omani-Italian Friendship Association, said the prime minister’s visit offers an opportunity to convert diplomatic relations into practical investment outcomes. She said recent business forums and meetings between Omani and Italian companies focused on building partnerships in tourism, energy and sustainable industries.

She also highlighted ongoing cooperation in the energy sector, including projects involving OQ Exploration & Production and Italy’s Eni, noting that such partnerships align with Oman Vision 2040 and support economic diversification.

Key Numbers

• RO184.3mn total Oman–Italy trade in 2025

• RO33.6mn Omani exports to Italy

• RO150.7mn Omani imports from Italy

• 80,607 Italian visitors to Oman (2025)

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

