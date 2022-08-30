The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued a code yellow warning for heatwave for 29th-30th August in 19 counties of Romania and Bucharest City, reproted According to state news agency (AGERPRES), the meteorologists said the heatwave will linger on in the southern and eastern regions. It will be hot locally, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) expected to exceed the critical threshold of 80.

Highs will generally be between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius.

The warning covers the city of Bucharest, as well as the counties of Arges, Bacau, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Ialomita, Iasi, Olt, Prahova, Tulcea, Teleorman, Valcea, Vrancea, Vaslui.