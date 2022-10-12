Greece's economy will attain growth of 6.0% this year under a baseline scenario, the country's influential think tank IOBE said on Wednesday, raising a previous 3.5% to 4.0% growth forecast made in July.

"Greece's economy is expanding faster than expected this year and by more than the EU average," IOBE head Nikos Vettas said. "But the horizon abroad is turning heavy."

He said the country's economy showed remarkable resilience with exports increasing with the help of a rebounding tourism.

He said tourism revenue more than doubled in the first half, up 147% year-on-year after two years of lockdowns, despite high inflation.

IOBE expects the increase in consumer spending that is also driving growth this year to show fatigue in 2023 as a result of higher borrowing costs.

The think tank projects economic growth in Greece will slow to 1.6% next year, a forecast that is below the government's 2.1% projection.

"Certainly, there will be a slowing of our economy as the cost of borrowing increases. The international crisis is not something that will end easily. Europe is at the brink of recession," Vettas said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)



