Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation slowed to +2.4% in May from +3.2% in April, data showed on Monday.

Month-on-month consumer inflation fell 0.3%

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.6% year-on-year in May, with prices of clothing and footwear up by 6.3%, the data showed.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Official statistics service ELSTAT also reported that headline consumer inflation in May dropped to 2.4% year-on-year from 3.1% in April.

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Elviira Luoma in Gdansk)



