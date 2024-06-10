PHOTO
Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation slowed to +2.4% in May from +3.2% in April, data showed on Monday.
Month-on-month consumer inflation fell 0.3%
The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.6% year-on-year in May, with prices of clothing and footwear up by 6.3%, the data showed.
EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.
Official statistics service ELSTAT also reported that headline consumer inflation in May dropped to 2.4% year-on-year from 3.1% in April.
(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Elviira Luoma in Gdansk)