Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation slowed to 3.2% in January from +3.7% in December, data showed on Thursday.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Official statistics service ELSTAT also reported that headline consumer inflation in January dropped to 3.1% from +3.5% in December.

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)