Germany will impose a gas levy on consumers as planned from October 1, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

However, there will be an analysis of whether that levy is in accordance with German law after the nationalisation of gas importer Uniper, Robert Habeck told journalists, adding that this could take about three months.

The levy was supposed to help gas importers to procure much more expensive replacements after the shortfall of Russian gas. (Reporting by Rachel More, Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel)



