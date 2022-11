The German economy grew slightly more in the third quarter than preliminary figures suggested, bolstered by consumer spending, data showed on Friday.

Europe's largest economy grew by 0.4% quarter on quarter and 1.3% on the year, adjusted for price and calendar effects, the federal statistics office said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to grow by 0.3% in the third quarter on quarter. (Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)