German cabin crew union UFO on Thursday asked for a 15% salary increase and various add-ons as it kicked off pay talks with Lufthansa for about 19,000 flight attendants.

The hike in pay would be appropriate after the extraordinary and successful recovery of air travel and given the record revenues of the company, UFO said in a statement.

The two parties met on Wednesday to negotiate a new pay contract, which UFO wants to run for 18 months.

In addition to wage increases, UFO is asking for a lump sum of 3,000 euros ($3,211.80) to compensate for inflation, an education grant of 500 euros and an increase in several add-ons.

Strikes are not allowed until after the current contract ends on Dec. 31.




