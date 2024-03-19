French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that European planemaker Airbus was in a better position than its U.S rival Boeing , which has been hit by technical glitches.

"I prefer the situation of Airbus to that of Boeing," Le Maire told an event in Berlin.

Earlier this month, Boeing told airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines 787 plane left more than 50 people injured. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)



