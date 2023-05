Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he planned to meet with retailers and suppliers next week to discuss ways to break the food price inflation "spiral" by autumn.

France's headline inflation level rose to 5.9% in April from 5.7% in March. The French inflation level stood at 6.9%, as measured by a European Union-harmonised consumer price index.

Le Maire made the comments to Franceinfo radio.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough)